Prix Morny report and reaction: Vandeek follows up Richmond Stakes win

River Tiber - who had endured a troubled preparation according to his trainer - stuck to the task in third but was another couple of lengths further back under Ryan Moore.

Ramatuelle hit the front with around a furlong to travel and quickened a couple of lengths clear but Vandeek stayed on strongly under a right-handed drive to edge a neck ahead in the final strides.

The unbeaten son of Havana Grey travelled sweetly near the back of the field through the early stages in the hands of Andrea Atzeni, before tracking the market leader towards the middle of the course.

The Christopher Head-trained filly Ramatuelle, winner of the Group 2 Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly last month, was sent off the 5/4 favourite in her follow-up bid and Aidan O'Brien's returning Coventry Stakes winner River Tiber was next in at 3/1, but Simon and Ed Crisford's 9/2 chance Vandeek had other ideas.

“It was a huge display and a big performance,” said Ed Crisford.

“I thought the filly’s turn of foot was fantastic and I thought we weren’t going to claw her back, but to be fair to him he’s stuck to his guns and stuck his head down and he’s a really high-quality colt.

“We were behind a few horses and I saw Andrea looking for a gap and he couldn’t quite find a gap and I was half-thinking ‘oh no we’re not getting out here and Ramatuelle’s gone for home’. But once he got out he’s picked up really well in that ground and he’s a proper horse with a big future, hopefully.

“He’s done nothing wrong in three races and he’s by a very good stallion in Havana Grey."

Not only was it a breakthrough victory for Vandeek, it was also the first time the father and son training duo had enjoyed success in Group One company.

They will now seek further top honours when Vandeek heads to Newmarket on September for the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes, a race for which he is 7/2 from 11/2 with both Paddy Power and Betfair.

“It’s huge and for the whole team at home it is fantastic,” added Crisford.

“We’ve been hitting the crossbar a few times so to finally get one done in the Prix Morny which is a proper race is huge.

“Now we’ve got that monkey off our back hopefully a few more will come. He could go further in time, but I think he’s got so much speed being by Havana Grey that we’ll aim for the Middle Park and then take it from there."