Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sacred wins the Hungerford in good style
Sacred won the Hungerford Stakes in good style last season

Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on the agenda for Sacred

By Ashley Iveson
13:27 · TUE June 21, 2022

Sacred is likely to step back up in distance after finishing a close-up fifth on her return to action in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Seventh in last season’s 1000 Guineas over a mile, the William Haggas-trained filly successfully reverted to seven furlongs when beating the boys in the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury in August.

Having been off the track since, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned Sacred was set a stiff task on her comeback in Saturday’s six-furlong showpiece, but ran an excellent race to be beaten just a length in a blanket finish.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

While where she heads next will depend on underfoot conditions, Cheveley Park’s managing director Chris Richardson considers the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville – a Group One run over six and a half furlongs – as a suitable target.

He said: “It was a fantastic run – we got the ground. It was unusual to have so many runners in the race, which obviously added a different aspect to the way the race unravelled.

“We were delighted with how she ran. I think seven furlongs is probably her optimum trip, but I’m still hopeful that we might get a mile in due course.

“She was once again doing her best running towards the end and where she goes is going to be ground dependent, but you would be looking at the Prix Maurice de Gheest.

“She’s a Group Two winner, so we’ll be looking at the Group Ones over seven furlongs and mile and see how things unravel and what the ground’s like.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING