Already a three-time Group One winner, the impressive Commonwealth Cup victor is in the Prix Jean Prat over seven furlongs on Sunday week, although a trip to Headquarters is the favoured route.

The Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum-owned three-year-old was successful at Deauville last year, when winning the Prix Morny.

“Perfect Power is in the July Cup and the Prix Jean Prat as well the day after,” said Fahey.

“It is pretty easy trying to find the route he’ll go, but hopefully he’ll get to the July Cup. We’ll see.

“We have to see how it shapes up.”

Perfect Power won on his only try over seven furlongs on his return to action in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury in April, before finding a mile beyond him in the 2000 Guineas.

He bounced back at the Royal meeting, beating 19 rivals with some ease, justifying Fahey’s opinion that he should be kept to sprint trips thereafter.

He added: “He is a sprinter, as we found out at Newmarket. We’ve got him in the seven-furlong race at Deauville on the Sunday (July 10) as well. He is in good form, has come out of the race great and we are very happy with him.”