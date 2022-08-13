Laura Joy looks at the pedigrees of three leading players in the Prix Jacques le Marois and warns a home hope shouldn't be underestimated.

It seems odd to describe a Champion Two-Year-Old and Royal Ascot winner as having something to prove, but that might be the case with Fillies' Mile winner Inspiral (Frankel). Set to race in open company for the first time, she arrives at Deauville on the back of what appears a below par effort in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket. Her scintillating Coronation Stakes success is fresh enough in our memories, but she will need to validate her camp's excuses if she's going to justify early market support. Her sire Frankel's prowess has been well documented of late having become the fastest sire to reach one hundred stakes winners, but what about her dam? A Cheveley Park Stud homebred, Starscope was unbeaten at two like her decorated daughter. Inspiral began her unbeaten run in June of her two year old career but Starscope's sole start at two was in a 7f Newmarket maiden in October. She was by far the best racehorse to emerge from the maiden, but remarkably the runner up has rivalled her achievements to date as a broodmare. Finishing two-and-three-quarter lengths behind Starscope was Coplow, a daughter of Manduro who retired a maiden rated 82 at her best. It wasn’t until she embarked on her second career as a broodmare that Coplow found her stride – who could forget her daughter Billesdon Brook (Champs Elysees) silencing the Rowley Mile when winning the 1000 Guineas at an astonishing 66/1.

Onto Starscope's three-year-old career where she put in six consistent performances in stakes races but never managed to get her head in front. She was second to Homecoming Queen in the 1000 Guineas and filled the same position in the Coronation Stakes, the same race Inspiral won so impressively this year. Starscope is by Selkirk, a Group one winning miler who was tough, consistent and progressive - three traits he will need to have imparted to Inspiral if she's going to recapture her sparkling Royal Ascot form. Inspiral’s pedigree screams Cheveley Park - second dam Moon Goddess is responsible for Solar Magic, a Listed winning daughter of Pivotal also trained at Clarehaven (Gosdens). Third dam Mystic Goddess is undoubtedly due some credit for Inspiral’s precocity, she won the Listed Sweet Solera Stakes (now Group 3) for two-year-olds. As a precocious daughter of Champion Two-Year-Old Storm Bird, it's a surprise her best son Medicean (Machiavellian) never raced at two. However he subsequently proved a top source of talented juveniles at stud, so Mystic Goddess' precocity prevailed in the end just as it shone through in Inspiral’s glittering juvenile season. A deep dive into Inspiral's pedigree gives no reason to think the Falmouth Stakes was anything other than a blip. The task ahead is monumental but if any three-year-old filly has the credentials to take on open company at this stage of her career, she is the one. Dubawi is represented by two smart three-year-old colts in this event. Both arrive on an unbeaten run of three. Coroebus undoubtedly holds the aces on form but on pedigree it's not so clear cut. His dam is by Teofilo who is having an immense season with his daughter’s progeny. He began the 2022 season with just one Group 1 winner to his name in this role but has since added four. His five Group 1 winners as a damsire are all Classic winners and all by different stallions. Coroebus’ sire Dubawi won this race in 2005 and his grandsire Dubai Millenium won it in 1999. Should Coroebus be successful this year, he would be the second son of Dubawi to do so after 2000 Guineas winner Makfi from Dubawi’s first crop. Coroebus’ dam First Victory showed her best form as a juvenile in the Oh So Sharp Stakes and on form did not improve as a three-year-old. We know Dubawi’s progeny are renowned for being progressive, but the manner of Coroebus short margin win last time brings in an element of doubt. Taking on older horses for the first time as well as an exceptionally talented filly, he needs to produce more than his Ascot run. There are questions to answer – if he takes after his sire he could improve past these and dispel any doubts, if he takes after his dam he may have reached his peak and prove vulnerable to improvers and proven older horses.

