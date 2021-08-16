Prix du Moulin preview: Snow Lantern team ready

The William Haggas-trained Baaeed is a hot favourite to successfully graduate to Group One level this weekend, having been hugely impressive in winning each of his four starts to date.

With Jim Bolger deciding against declaring his 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes hero Poetic Flare, who instead looks set to head to next weekend’s Irish Champion Stakes, Snow Lantern could prove to be Baaeed’s biggest threat.

The daughter of Frankel has already proven herself in Group One company, with a top-level triumph in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket sandwiched by creditable placed efforts in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.