Bubble Smart fared best of the home team in third.

With Stradivarius wandering under pressure, the winner surged clear inside the distance for a clear-cut win.

The pair were locked together passing the two furlong marker but James Doyle, replacing namesake Hollie in the saddle aboard the winner, had more horse underneath him.

“That was absolutely wonderful,” said co-owner Andrew Gemmell. “It’s a great day – winning a Group One like the Prix du Cadran. What more can you ask? Stradivarius has obviously been a great servant and I’m pleased to beat him today.

“I’ve been here for many Arcs in the past, but it’s my first time since the course was redeveloped. The rain coming was a godsend.”

Doyle said: “Thankfully we got a nice spot and I could see Frankie quite close to me. He’s a dream to ride, he’s a real champion.”

Of the gallant Stradivarius – who had missed the Goodwood Cup won by Trueshan due to the ground – Dettori said: “This ground just blunts his turn of foot and the winner outgalloped me – it’s as simple as that.

“I had nothing left. I was holding on to dear life and when James came I had to go. Bless him, he tries so hard and his courage got him there (to finish second).”

Owner Bjorn Nielsen said: “We got beaten by a better horse on the day, but he ran a great race. He’s been around a long time, he knows the game and he’s got a big heart.

“I’ve got to speak to John (Gosden), but I’d say he probably won’t (run at Ascot). It’s two weeks away and he’s had a hard race today.

“You’re guaranteed the ground is going to be on the soft side at Ascot. Champions Day is probably the one place he’s done poorest at because of the ground.”