Dettori tracks eventual winner Kyprios on Stradivarius in the Gold Cup
Burning Victory was fourth behind Kyprios

Prix du Cadran aim for Burning Victory

By Simon Milham
17:10 · SUN June 19, 2022

Willie Mullins will aim Burning Victory at the Prix du Cadran following her fine effort to be fourth in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

The six-year-old could well take on last year’s winner Trueshan in the ParisLongchamp stayers event in October after she produced a gallant effort in her first outing on the Flat since chasing home Buzz in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket last October.

The Audrey Turley-owned mare, who won the Triumph Hurdle in 2020, was only beaten a length and a half by Kyprios.

While she won a Grade Three contest at Punchestown in February, Burning Victory had otherwise failed to set the world alight over hurdles this year, yet she excelled over Ascot’s stiff two and a half-mile Gold Cup trip.

Mullins said: “She ran a good race. I was very pleased with her. The ground may have been a little on the quick side for her, but she has run more than creditably.

“There are options for her and we will get her home and see how she is, but I should think the Cadran would probably be a target for her, as the ground might be a little easier by then.”

