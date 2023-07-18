Prix d’Ispahan winner Anmaat has been ruled out for the season after the setback that forced him to miss the Coral-Eclipse proved more significant than was first expected.
Shadwell Estates Racing Manger Angus Gold told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He did his last piece of work before the Eclipse and everything was on track but the next morning he was suddenly a bit off and Owen [Burrows, trainer] said it looked like a classic foot abscess
“We battled it for a couple of days waiting for it to burst out and nothing ever did and he got lamer after the decision was made not to run him which was a bit weird do we gave him a bit of time thinking something would pop out but to cut a long story short I heard last night he has a significant cartilage defect on the back of his coffin joint and we’ve now found there’s a small fracture fragment in there off the back of the pedal bone.
“The worst thing is it’s in a place they can’t access to remove it so we’ve got to slightly let nature take its course.
“It’s a long-term thing I think, and I’d say he’s out for this season and we just hope we can get him back at some stage but unfortunately it’s much worse than we’d first imagined.”
There was better news on the team’s runaway Prince of Wales’ Stakes hero Mostahdaf who will soon begin his preparations for the Juddmonte International at York.
“We’ve given him a bit of down time and he seems to be a horse who is best fresh and there’s no better team than John and Thady [Gosden] and their team to get him there primed for the big day,” Gold added.
“As we saw when we travelled him this winter, he’s very good off the back of a break and if we can get him to York in the same form as he was at Ascot, I think we go there with a good chance.”
