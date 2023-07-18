Shadwell Estates Racing Manger Angus Gold told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He did his last piece of work before the Eclipse and everything was on track but the next morning he was suddenly a bit off and Owen [Burrows, trainer] said it looked like a classic foot abscess

“We battled it for a couple of days waiting for it to burst out and nothing ever did and he got lamer after the decision was made not to run him which was a bit weird do we gave him a bit of time thinking something would pop out but to cut a long story short I heard last night he has a significant cartilage defect on the back of his coffin joint and we’ve now found there’s a small fracture fragment in there off the back of the pedal bone.

“The worst thing is it’s in a place they can’t access to remove it so we’ve got to slightly let nature take its course.

“It’s a long-term thing I think, and I’d say he’s out for this season and we just hope we can get him back at some stage but unfortunately it’s much worse than we’d first imagined.”