The grey gelding still operates at a very high level as a seven-year-old and stepped up on his seasonal debut third to Pretty Tiger at Saint-Cloud to double up in the 10-furlong contest he won last April before claiming Group One honours in the Prix d'Ispahan the following month.

He went on to add to his tally at the highest level in Germany last summer before a disappointing run when sent off favourite for the Qatar Prix Foy back at Longchamp in September.

He signed off his six-year-old campaign in an Italian Group Two and was back close to his best this weekend, scooting from last to first in the hands of Maxine Guyon.

Jerome Reynier charge momentarily looked like he might get trapped down on the inside as Mare Australis dictated the pace on turning into the straight but Guyon gradually worked his mount to the outside and while last year's Champion Stakes hero Sealiway was also making his move on that part of the track, Skalleti had too many gears and came over the top to win readily close home.