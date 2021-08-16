The 16/1 winner, trained by Cedric Rossi and ridden by Maxime Guyon, cane out on top in a close call to the mile-and-a-quarter Group One for fillies and mares.

It looked for a long way as though James Fanshawe’s Audarya, third behind Tarnawa 12 months ago, might land the prize, but ultimately she had nothing left in the closing stages.

Sibila Spain made the running until the Fanshawe mare swept past her. However, after being held together by Ioritz Mendizabal she could not last home in the testing conditions as Rougir and Grand Glory made their bids and she had to settle for fourth place. Eudaimonia was third.