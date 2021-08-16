Dermot Weld has announced Christophe Soumillon will ride Tarnawa in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday week.
The five-year-old currently heads the market for the ParisLongchamp showpiece after being beaten three-quarters of a length by St Mark’s Basilica in the Irish Champion Stakes earlier this month.
She was ridden by Colin Keane that day, as she had been in her two previous outings when winning the Ballyroan Stakes on her reappearance and the Breeders’ Cup Turf at the end of last year.
Keane was a late replacement for Soumillon in America, with the rider ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.
Soumillon had previously ridden Tarnawa to win both the Prix Vermeille and the Prix de l’Opera and he will reclaim the mount as he is the retained rider in France for owner the Aga Khan.
Weld told the Irish Times: “Christophe Soumillon will ride Tarnawa in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. He knows the filly well and he is His Highness’ retained jockey in France.”
Tarnawa is the general 11/4 favourite for the Arc ahead of Derby hero Adayar, who is a 4/1 shot.