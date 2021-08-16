Prix de l'Abbaye preview: Mo Celita on target

The Adrian Nicholls-trained filly is likely to first take in either the Group Three Qatar Prix du Petit Couvert at ParisLongchamp over five furlongs or the Arran Scottish Sprint EBF Fillies’ Stakes over five and a half at Ayr next month.

The three-year-old daughter of Camacho is already a Listed winner, having struck at Deauville this month. It was only in April Mo Celita failed to attract a bid when landing a narrow success in selling company at Leicester, on her British and stable debut.

She then went on to win her next four races, as well as stepping up in class and being bought by David Redvers and David Howden.