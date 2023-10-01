The popular mare was sent off the 2/1 favourite for the ParisLongchamp Group 1 but would have traded much higher in-running with victory looking unlikely at halfway.

The low numbers were taking full advantage of their draw against the rail and Perdika appeared to have the field in trouble when opening up a clear lead.

As her stride began to shorten Highfield Princess' lengthened and slowly but surely the advantage was whittled away with the six-year-old ultimately winning by a margin that suggested victory was relatively comfortable.

Perdika, trained by George Boughey, held on for second at 28/1 with a photo called to determine the minor placings as a host of closers rattled home as the line drew near with Get Ahead, Rogue Lightning and Aesop's Fables among them.

After a long wait, 66/1 chance Aesop's Fables was confirmed as third with Get Ahead fourth.