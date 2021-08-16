The Charlie Appleby-trained entire had been unable to take his chance in the only Group One contest over seven furlongs in Europe for the last two years but made no mistake on his belated appearance.

Having won a very valuable race in Saudi Arabia in February and the Group Two City Of York Stakes, from his four previous starts in 2021, the five-year-old was sent off a well-backed 11/4 favourite – and did not let his supporters down.

Held up in the early stages, Space Blues was third last turning for home. But William Buick oozed confidence as he moved the Godolphin runner to the outside to make his challenge.

Sweeping into the lead in the final furlong, Space Blues was a convincing winner from Pearls Galore and third-placed Entscheiden – giving connections compensation after the honourable defeats of Hurricane Lane and Adayar in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Appleby was confident Space Blues was in top form for his big target, and indicated afterwards he may consider a minor move up in trip next month for the Breeders’ Cup Mile.