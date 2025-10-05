Prix de la Forest report and reaction: Maranoa Charlie wins for Christopher Head

Trainer Christopher Head couldn't have been more elated after winning the Qatar Prix de la Foret with Maranoa Charlie.

The three-year-old son of Wootton Bassett changed hands earlier this year and raced in the Bond Thoroughbred silks for the first time when just denied by Woodshauna in the Prix Jean Prat in early-July, since when he had finished third in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at the Ebor Festival. Roll on another six weeks and Maranoa Charlie was tasting success at Group 1 level for the first time, making the most of his low draw in stall four and getting a prominent early sit under Aurelien Lemaitre. The heavily-supported Zarigana (2/1 favourite) came from nearer the back of the field to lay down her challenge after being ridden with confidence by Arc-winning Mickael Barzalona, but the winner found plenty for pressure and had a length and a quarter to spare at the line. Ed Walker's 22/1 outsider Ten Bob Tony finished third while the 4/1 second-favourite More Thunder could only manage fourth having been drawn out wide.

