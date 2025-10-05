Prix de la Forest report and reaction: Maranoa Charlie wins for Christopher Head

Trainer Christopher Head couldn't have been more elated after winning the Qatar Prix de la Foret with Maranoa Charlie.
The three-year-old son of Wootton Bassett changed hands earlier this year and raced in the Bond Thoroughbred silks for the first time when just denied by Woodshauna in the Prix Jean Prat in early-July, since when he had finished third in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at the Ebor Festival.
Roll on another six weeks and Maranoa Charlie was tasting success at Group 1 level for the first time, making the most of his low draw in stall four and getting a prominent early sit under Aurelien Lemaitre.
The heavily-supported Zarigana (2/1 favourite) came from nearer the back of the field to lay down her challenge after being ridden with confidence by Arc-winning Mickael Barzalona, but the winner found plenty for pressure and had a length and a quarter to spare at the line.
Ed Walker's 22/1 outsider Ten Bob Tony finished third while the 4/1 second-favourite More Thunder could only manage fourth having been drawn out wide.
Delighted winning trainer Head said on Sky Sports Racing: "So good. He is definitely the best horse I ever trained.
"This one, he has something else, he is incredible. He has been dealing with a strategy and rhythm throughout his two year old season and he's coming back at three, he's confirming that he's definitely something that could be one of the best stallions around; he is of a very good value today so I'm very happy.
"I want to thank everybody that's been around this horse because they have done a very good job with him and I'm happy to win today on this weekend of the Arc. Thanks to Mr Bond and Peter Maher. He can go in every ground, between good ground and soft ground is going to be okay."
Paddy Power cut the winner to 10/1 from 16s for the Breeders' Cup Mile but Head said: "I need to talk with my 'new lads' now and see what they want to do but of course they are talking of putting him as a stallion so it could be the end of the road but what a road, it was insane and I loved every inch of it."
