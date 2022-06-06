Sporting Life
Nashwa goes clear at Newbury
Nashwa goes clear at Newbury

Prix de Diane not ruled out for Oaks third Nashwa

By Ashley Iveson
13:34 · MON June 06, 2022

Connections of Nashwa are not ruling out the possibility of the Cazoo Oaks third making a relatively swift return to action for the Prix de Diane at Chantilly later this month.

So impressive in winning at Haydock and Newbury this spring, John and Thady Gosden’s Frankel filly was well fancied to provide jockey Hollie Doyle with a first Classic success at Epsom on Friday.

But while she travelled into the race strongly, Nashwa’s effort slightly faltered late on and she was beaten just over three lengths by the Aidan O’Brien-trained Tuesday, with fellow Gosden runner Emily Upjohn denied by a short head in second after blowing the start.

Nashwa looks set to drop back to a mile and a quarter on her next start, with the French Oaks on June 19 – which comes just 16 days after her Epsom outing – the next possible option.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Imad Al Sagar, said: “I think we’re all delighted with her and I think she ran a great race. Hollie gave her a great ride, she had every chance and probably just didn’t stay out the last little bit.

“She’ll probably drop back now to 10 furlongs and we’ll consider the options. Obviously the main possible ones are the Prix de Diane and after that the Nassau.

“I think we’ll be looking along those lines, depending on how she comes out of the race.

“She’s going to be a great prospect for the future.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

