Dermot Weld’s mare heads the market for Sunday’s 12-furlong showpiece, after winning a Group Three on her return this season and then pushing St Mark’s Basilica all the way in the Irish Champion Stakes over an inadequate mile and a quarter last time out.

Paddy Power have the five-year-old as their 5/2 favourite, ahead of Derby and King George hero Adayar – who is due to supplemented for the race on Wednesday.

He is one of two planned contenders for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin along with St Leger victor Hurricane Lane, who is already entered in the race and reported to be working well since Doncaster.

Aidan O’Brien has last year’s star filly Love and Group One winner Broome among the 14, although his Oaks winner Snowfall is another who is expected to be added to the contest later this week.