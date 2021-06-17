Newmarket July Festival: Hukum on target

“He seems fine afterwards – he’s cantered away for a few days this week,” said Burrows. “We’ll have a look at the Princess of Wales’s at Newmarket (on July 8) “The filly obviously quickened up and is a bit special on that ground. Two out, I was getting a little excited given the way he travelled – hopefully on better ground he might be able to find two or three lengths. I wouldn’t want it to be too fast, but good ground would be great.”

A winner at Royal Ascot last year, the Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old finished third in a good renewal of the Hardwicke Stakes won by David Menuisier’s Wonderful Tonight.

Burrows had another near miss at the big meeting with the consistent Danyah, who finished an honourable second to John Quinn’s Highfield Princess in the Buckingham Palace.

“He’s such an honest, consistent horse – but unfortunately the handicapper hasn’t missed him again and has put him up another 5lb,” said the Lambourn trainer.

“He couldn’t win off 101 – so how’s he going to win off 106? I was a bit disappointed with that, but he’s his own worst enemy being second in the Spring Cup and fourth in the Lincoln. It was just a shame the rain didn’t come 24 hours later for him.

“I’ve entered him in the big seven-furlong race on King George day back at Ascot (Moet & Chandon International Stakes), and we’ll see where he sits in that, but we may end up being forced into a Listed race.”