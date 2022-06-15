Bay Bridge has the potential, but does he have the pedigree? This is a race that epitomises what Royal Ascot is all about. From State Of Rest's Cox Plate success in Australia to Japanese-bred Shahryar who won the Sheema Classic in dramatic style on Meydan's Dubai World Cup card, there are at least eight racing nations represented in a small but select field for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes. It will take a monster effort for favourite Bay Bridge (New Bay – Hayyona by Multiplex) to match his stablemate Desert Crown's achievements to date, but a Group 1 at Royal Ascot is the perfect place to stake his claim. Bay Bridge is unbeaten at three and four including a dominant five-length success in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown last time. A son of New Bay and trained by a master in exercising patience, Bay Bridge is entitled to continue his remarkable progression. Bay Bridge is from New Bay’s first crop of four-year-olds so we are still learning about him, but as a son of Dubawi we can expect improvement. His immediate pedigree indicates New Bay has moved up this mare, but going further back there's Group 1 form to be found. This is an extension of the Aga Khan's 'S' family including his fourth dam Shemaka who won the Prix de Diane. Shemaka's Listed-winning daughter produced Grand Prix de Paris winner Shakeel. Bay Bridge is favoured for a reason and on pedigree he has every right to step up to Group 1 company.

What to make of the Gosden runner? Dual Dubai Turf winner Lord North (Dubawi – Najoum by Giant’s Causeway) has been here before, taking the 2020 renewal of this race behind closed doors at the expense of Champion Stakes winner Addeybb. There is class and depth throughout Lord North's pedigree and he has already proven he is well up to the task. A typically progressive son of Dubawi, he has done exactly what he was bred to do. From 24 foals of racing age, mares by Giant's Causeway when bred to Dubawi have produced five stakes winners for a very healthy 21% strike rate. All five were at their best as four-year-olds or older - Group 2 winners Principe Adepto and Universal, as well Group 3 winners Ispolini and Wafy. That lends encouragement in Lord North's bid to regain his best form as a six-year-old. He will need to if he's going to trouble the market leaders.

How strong is the Japanese challenger? The Japanese hold on the international racing scene shows no sign of weakening and Shahryar (Deep Impact – Dubai Majesty by Essence Of Dubai) is fancied to tighten their grip. Whilst the pursuit of the late Deep Impact’s heir perseveres, a win for son Shahryar here would be enough to warrant serious consideration. A winner at two, domestic Grade 1 winner in Japan at three and Dubai Sheema Classic Group 1 winner at four, this colt’s form and pedigree epitomise everything the Japanese have sought and successfully bred. His dam Dubai Majesty was led out unsold for just $7000 at Fasig-Tipton’s October yearling sale in 2006. Twelve wins over four seasons culminating in a Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint success led to a $1.1million price tag back at Fasig-Tipton for their breeding stock sale. She booked her ticket to Japan with Katsumi Yoshida. Her third foal, and second by Deep Impact was the first to strike gold - Al Ain, a dual Grade 1 winner in Japan is now at stud there since 2020. Lightning appears to have struck twice with Shahryar and if he adds to his already stellar international race record, he would deserve a chance at stud to fill the gaping void left by his sire’s passing. Can the others muscle in on the action? Grand Glory (Olympic Glory – Madonna Lily by Daylami) bids to give her sire a second Royal winner after Watch Me sprung a surprise in the Coronation Stakes in 2019. You have to go back to Grand Glory’s third dam, and down to the Southern Hemisphere to find Group 1 winning class in her pedigree. Just 2% stakes winners to foals of racing age is disappointing for top miler Olympic Glory. This mare, his best daughter, changed hands for €2.5million at Arqana’s December breeding stock sale following her illustrious achievements on the track. Anyone who looked at her in 2017 at Arqana’s October Yearling sale would scarcely have believed should would be bidding for a second Group 1 at Royal Ascot - she brought just €18,000 in a private sale post auction.