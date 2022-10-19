Having missed most of the season, the son of Frankel made light work of a belated return to the track in a Doncaster conditions race during the St Leger Festival, but the real test of whether he retained all of his ability came in the Champion Stakes at Ascot, where the four-year-old faced the mammoth task of taking on Baaeed.

Having come through his British Champions Day assignment with flying colours and going down on his sword to finish second to Bay Bridge, Appleby is resisting the temptation to add the four-time winner to his Breeders’ Cup squad and will instead focus on a five-year-old career which will be geared around the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot in the early part of the season.

“He’s in good order and has come out of Ascot with no problems at all,” said Appleby. “The likelihood is he is done for the year and won’t go to the Breeders’ Cup, but I was delighted to see him put up a performance like that.