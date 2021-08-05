Sky Bet City Of York Stakes preview: Primo Bacio could be supplemented

Connections of Primo Bacio are considering a tilt at the Sky Bet City of York Stakes with the star filly, although he will need supplementing.

Starman holds an entry for the seven furlong Group Two but Primo Bacio, who also runs in the colours of David Ward, could line up instead. "David (Ward, owner) and I, we mentioned it yesterday about the City of York," Walker explained on Thursday. "She definitely stays a mile but I just think she will be better over seven, she's got so much speed and I think fast ground, seven or an easy mile - she obviously stays a mile - but I think a real test of a mile like Deauville or Newmarket, I'm just not quite convinced she truly hits the line. "So I would be really interested to bring her back to seven whether or not we go to York - we're not in there so we would have to supplement - so it's something we can consider."

Walker is leaning towards running the three-year-old at the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival later this month but first has to see how his filly has taken her run in Sunday's Group One Prix Rothschild in France where she finished seventh, beaten just two lengths. "I think that we could see her there (York). We'll see how she is, she only got back on Wednesday night from France, and we'll see how she's recovered. "It was disappointing in France, she was only two lengths behind Mother Earth and a length and a bit behind her in the Falmouth. The ground didn't help, the trip didn't help. She's only really had one smooth trip this year and that was in York when she dotted up. "Unfortunately, a bit of trouble in running in the Falmouth and again in the Rothschild and it's just frustrating really. Not disappointing, just frustrating."