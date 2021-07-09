Sporting Life
Primo Bacio (right) will contest a Group 1 at Deauville
Primo Bacio (right) will contest a Group 1 at Deauville

Primo Bacio on course for Prix Rothschild at Deauville

By Nick Robson
13:14 · SUN July 25, 2021

Primo Bacio will attempt to break her Group One duck in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on August 3.

Ed Walker’s filly endured a luckless run in the Falmouth Stakes, eventually finishing a length and a half behind Snow Lantern in fifth.

With some notable rivals due to be in action at Goodwood, Walker is hoping Primo Bacio will be a leading player.

“She goes for the Prix Rothschild at Deauville,” he said.

“She had no luck in the Falmouth. There were two things really, she was a little bit unlucky and she was also very fresh having not run for two months because she missed Ascot.

“She is a very fresh and exuberant filly, she was over-racing. Hopefully that will have brought her back down.

“Andrea (Atzeni) is going to go and ride her. With Alcohol Free and Snow Lantern both going to Goodwood, hopefully she’ll have a good chance.”

