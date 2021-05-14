John Smith's Cup news: Surrey Pride on target

A course and distance winner in May, the unexposed four-year-old has been held back to protect his handicap mark ahead of the weekend feature on the Knavesmire.

That came with the added risk of missing the cut, but even if there are no withdrawals he is guaranteed a run and Tuite has already booked leading northern-based pilot Paul Mulrennan on one of the busiest days of the season.

“The plan is to run now he’s made the cut,” said Tuite. “His form is working out nicely, there’s a few from his last race that have come out and won or run well, so we’re very happy with the horse.