Graham Cunningham rounds up the latest news from Hong Kong ahead of Sha Tin's glittering Group 1 card on Sunday.
‘Come and have a go if you think you’re good enough.’
That was the message to connections of high-class British horses as Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges ran his eye over the international raiders at Sha Tin trackwork this morning.
Dubai Honour and Flaming Rib will add British flavour to two of three lucrative FWD Champions Day contests on Sunday but they will be seeking to end an eleven-year drought since Red Cadeaux won the 2012 Hong Kong Vase for Ed Dunlop.
Pandemic problems have played their part in restricting international visitors but Hong Kong is open for business again and the Jockey Club CEO is keen to stress that December’s Longines Hong Kong International Races are an ideal target for the right type of Euro stars.
“I know that sprint races here are not easy to win but if I had a good 1600m or 2000m horse I would have Hong Kong as one of the key anchor points,” he said.
“You cannot dance at every wedding, therefore if you want to come here you need to come with a horse who has been specifically targeted. It’s not an afterthought. Dubai Honour showed how well he can perform when he ran fourth here (in 2021) and so my recommendation would be to go to the Ascot Champions Day and then come here.”
Engelbrecht-Bresges also addressed World Pool development and Golden Sixty’s value in carrying HK racing through the pandemic and beyond.
“I think there is a huge market for exotic bets – like the First Four, Quartet, Six Up, Triple Trio and possibly even bets that go across different jurisdictions – and these bets are complementary to fixed odds betting in which liquidity drives liquidity.
“If you look at Great Britain, I think bookmakers pay around £96m on Levy. British racing has fifteen World Pool events and they generate around fourteen or fifteen million, so if you increase the number of events that can be a massive boost for prize money.”
Another new angle for 2024 is likely to be World Pool menus that feature a selection of the best action from all over Europe within one broadcast.
“We should try to create global cards,” he added. “Not all races on one card are equally attractive but you could have an event in France, Germany, England and Ireland and combine them to mix some of the best races in the world with very competitive handicaps in a way that drives liquidity to lift the whole sport.
“Racing is a mind game for skill players so you have to give people sufficient time to study and enough information – such as sectional times – so that the general public feel they are on the same level playing field as professionals and computer players.”
Golden Sixty and Vincent Ho charged to victory in the BMW Hong Kong Derby just as Covid began its march across the world in March 2020 and, more than three years later, Francis Lui’s gelding heads for Sunday’s FWD Champions Mile as the winner of eight G1 contests and well over £13m in prize money.
Engelbrecht-Bresges stops just short of hailing him as HK’s greatest ever but the seven-year-old rolled clear of useful stablemate Cheerful Days in his final turf workout on Thursday and will be odds on to make it 4-1 in an ongoing battle with old foe California Spangle in Sunday’s £2m contest.
“For me, Silent Witness was the most impressive sprinter I’ve seen – he was a machine with a huge personality – and then we also have Fairy King Prawn and Good Ba Ba.
“Golden Sixty is unique in that he is the pandemic horse but the thing that differentiates good horses from great horses is the ability to quicken. Golden Sixty has been able to run 21.3s or 21.4s (as a closing sectional) effortlessly and Ryan Moore told me that he could be one of the best milers in the world even before he had won the Derby.”
Moore has been a mentor to Ho for several years and Engelbrecht-Bresges was full of praise for the way both men handle their business.
“Ryan Moore is an amazing sportsman who takes a huge interest in the positive development of racing and he has had a tremendous influence on Vincent,” he added.
“Vincent is the most professional jockey we have. He has the mindset of permanent improvement. Gambling is the fuel but we have to portray racing much more as a sport and promoting these world-class athletes and horses is so important.”
Few people question that Silvestre de Sousa’s dynamic style is a good fit for HK but the Brazilian continues to wear a hole in Inquiry Room carpets and the latest in a long list of suspensions at Happy Valley means he is in danger of missing around a quarter of the season or more.
The dual British champion sits fifth in the table with 43 winners worth almost £7m in prize money but HK stewards jump on even slight interference and a bumping match caused by switching left on Mr Valiant in midweek yielded another three-meeting ban.
Perhaps it was just a reaction to his latest ban but SDS doesn’t look a good thing to be on the HK beat next season given his comments to the RP’s Andrew Dietz.
“I’ve got a licence until the end of the season and we’ll see what happens after that,” he said. “Home is Britain for me and home is always home. Sometimes you get homesick, especially for me as the family is in England.”
The fact that SDS also copped a £12,000 fine for his latest offence makes Money Catcher an appropriate partner in Sunday’s FWD QEII Cup and, given that Frankie Lor’s gelding looks the lone speed in the £2.5m showpiece, his rider is aware of the need to dictate if possible.
“I think he can pinch a big one if things go right,” he said. “He hasn’t finished too far from the good horses and maybe one day they get stuck behind and he manages to get his head in front.”
Harry Bentley can relate to the De Sousa’s stewarding woes but the sole Englishman in the HK riding ranks is more than happy to continue building his career abroad as he likens his progress to a high stakes game of snakes and ladders.
“People on the outside might think racing just twice a week is a walk in the park but you only realise how intense it is here once you’re in the thick of it and there’s been a lot to learn,” he said.
“You can have a quiet spell when the good rides aren’t coming but I’ve had a few doubles and a treble here at Sha Tin and those are the ladder days when you feel you’re really making progress.”
A valuable brace for regular supporter Douglas Whyte on Blue Marlin and Beauty Champ last Sunday took Bentley to 17 winners for the season (worth a little over £3m in prize money) and matching or beating last season’s total of 25 remains the target.
“I’m just behind where I wanted to be but things can change quickly,” he added. “I’m looking forward to some down time with family in the summer and if a nice ride or two came up at Goodwood then of course I’d take it as there’s nothing like the big British summer Festivals.
“But I do see Hong Kong as a medium and longer-term thing for me. My partner Lorraine is a lawyer – so she can further her career here, too – and whatever you do here in Hong Kong the key to life is making the most of opportunities when they come along.”
