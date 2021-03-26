QIPCO 1000 Guineas: Pretty Gorgeous on target

Having had three battles with the Donnacha O’Brien-trained Shale before the Fillies’ Mile, winning only once, Pretty Gorgeous took advantage of a below-par run from her old rival to win the Group One last October.

“We are very pleased with her. She came through the winter really well and looks fantastic,” O’Brien said of Pretty Gorgeous, in a stable tour for Attheraces.com.

“We haven’t decided yet whether we will run her in a Guineas trial or go straight to the Guineas. We saw last year that she handles soft ground well, but I think she’ll prove quite versatile on that front.

“The experience that she got at Newmarket in the Fillies Mile can do her no harm, with a view to going back there for the 1000 Guineas. I could see her getting a mile-and-a-quarter in due course, for sure.”

O’Brien has a similar quandary for Thunder Moon, who lost his unbeaten record in the Dewhurst when third – having won the National Stakes on just his second outing.

“He was brilliant for us last year. He was deadly in the National Stakes, and I thought he ran very well in the Dewhurst,” said O’Brien