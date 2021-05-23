Timeform Irish 1,000 Guineas preview | Pretty, pretty good in Guineas

Timeform highlight three horses in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas on Sunday with Pretty Gorgeous considered the standout contender.

The top rated Pretty Gorgeous (Timeform weight-adjusted rating: 126p)

Pretty Gorgeous had been favourite for the 1000 Guineas for much of the winter but Joseph O’Brien had to rule her out of running at Newmarket earlier this month after an unsatisfactory scope. She owed that position in the Guineas betting to her success in the Fillies’ Mile on her final start last season. That form has had a number of boosts in recent weeks, with the third Mother Earth winning the 1000 Guineas in Pretty Gorgeous’s absence, fourth-placed Dubai Fountain winning the Cheshire Oaks and Snowfall, who finished down the field, winning the Musidora. The going will be testing at the Curragh so it’s encouraging that Pretty Gorgeous won the Fillies’ Mile on soft ground, while she had earlier won the Debutante Stakes at the Curragh under similar conditions when she again had Mother Earth and Snowfall behind her. Pretty Gorgeous is a well-made filly who looks as though she’ll train on well this year.

The Improver Joan of Arc (116p)

Joan of Arc was narrowly beaten at Dundalk on her only two-year-old start late last year but has made sufficient progress this spring to earn her place in the line-up as Ryan Moore’s choice among the three fillies from Ballydoyle. She made a winning return over seven furlongs in a maiden at the Curragh on the first day of the Irish turf season in March on soft ground before contesting both 1000 Guineas Trials at Leopardstown. She looked ready for a step up in trip when a one-paced fifth in the first of them and duly improved over the extra furlong when making all over a mile in the more recent of those contests earlier this month. She’s likely to go on improving as all her older siblings have proven at least smart. They include Marvellous, who won the 2014 Irish 1000 Guineas, and Gleneagles who won the 2000 Guineas at both Newmarket and the Curragh a year later.

The Timeform Flag Fantasy Lady (Horse in Focus)

Fantasy Lady finished four and a half lengths behind Joan of Arc in the Irish 1000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown last time but earned the ‘Horse in Focus’ flag when shaping better than her fifth place would suggest behind the all-the-way winner. She was soon poorly placed after an awkward start and, after having to come wide into the straight, was then short of room in the final furlong before running on. That suggests she’s capable of building on the form she showed in three starts last season for Paddy Twomey. Having found only the useful Mehnah too good in a maiden at Dundalk on her second outing, Fantasy Lady got off the mark in a listed race over this course and distance in October, on soft ground, when doing well to come from the rear to beat Sense of Style, who she meets again here, by a short head. She wears both blinkers and a tongue tie for the first time. The Verdict PRETTY GORGEOUS was last seen running out a comfortable winner of the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket seven months ago, a piece of form that stands out in this field, so she's fancied to make a winning return despite the absence. Joan of Arc looks a formidable danger having made all in a trial at Leopardstown, while Fev Rover deserves respect following her third in the 1000 Guineas. Timeform weight-adjusted ratings:

