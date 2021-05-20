Pretty Polly Stakes comeback run possible for Alpine Star

Jessica Harrington’s charge was a brilliant winner of last season’s Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot under Frankie Dettori, before going on to fill the runner-up spot in three other Group One contests in France.

The daughter of Sea The Moon was narrowly beaten by Fancy Blue in the French Oaks, pushed Palace Pier all the way in the Prix Jacques le Marois and found only subsequent Breeders’ Cup heroine Tarnawa too strong in the Prix de l’Opera at ParisLongchamp in October.

Alpine Star holds a whole host of big-race entries, and connections are understandably looking forward to her reappearance.

Alan Cooper, racing manager for owners the Niarchos family, said: “Alpine Star is coming along and could possibly start off in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh (June 27).

“She definitely has a top line of form. I think we’re more than likely looking towards the second half of the season with her.

“I’ll be catching up with Mrs Harrington in the next few days, but that is what we were thinking last week."