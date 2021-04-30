Pretty Gorgeous misses 1000 Guineas

The Joseph O’Brien-trained daughter of Lawman was a major contender for the Rowley Mile Classic, having won three of her five starts as a juvenile including the Group One Fillies’ Mile over the Guineas course and distance in October.

However, Pretty Gorgeous was officially scratched on Friday morning, with O’Brien posting an explanation for her absence on social media.

O’Brien said on Twitter: “Unfortunately due to an unsatisfactory scope Pretty Gorgeous will not be declared for the 1000 Guineas this weekend.”

In her absence a field of 12 were declared for the Classic, headed by the much-vaunted Santa Barbara, trained by Aidan O’Brien.

Despite having just a maiden win to her name, Santa Barbara is set to go off a red-hot favourite due to some bullish comments emanating out of Ballydoyle this spring. Stablemate Mother Earth also runs.

Andrew Balding’s Alcohol Free, winner of the Cheveley Park last season and the Fred Darling on her return two weeks ago, arguably heads the home defence.

She just held on from Statement and Vadream at Newbury and the three meet again.

Nell Gwyn winner Sacred represents Cheveley Park Stud and William Haggas, while Saffron Beach, who lost her unbeaten record when runner-up to Sacred in her trial, also takes her chance.

Richard Fahey is sweet on the claims of Fev Rover, a Group Two winner in France last season in the Prix du Calvados.

Thunder Beauty, Lullaby Moon, Seattle Rock and Star Of Emaraaty complete the field.