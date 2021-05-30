Navan review: Prettiest makes impressive winning debut for Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O’Brien’s daughter of Dubawi, out of the yard’s dual Group One winner Alice Springs, lived up to her exemplary pedigree to win by three-quarters of a length at 5/2 under Seamie Heffernan from favourite Lopes Gold.

The two market principals were to the fore throughout, with Prettiest establishing an early advantage from the outset and maintaining it with relative comfort.

Heffernan said: “Her homework suggested that she was ready to start,” said Heffernan.

“I was keen to canter down to the start in front as that’s the way I wanted to ride her, forward.

“I’d say she’s a nice filly and she has a beautiful pedigree.

“They won’t all improve and progress as you’d like but she’s built like a two-year-old so she should progress into being a nice two-year-old.”

Albion Square opens account

Albion Square justified 9/4 favouritism, a second successive juvenile to lead throughout, as he took the Lynn Lodge Stud Irish EBF Maiden on his third career start for jockey Shane Foley and trainer Jessica Harrington.

The Acclamation colt – for whom connections may have Royal Ascot ambitions – was second to another winning Ballydoyle debutant, The Entertainer, over half a furlong further than this minimum trip at the same course two weeks ago.

After Albion Square’s breakthrough victory, Foley said: “He was good. I think he was beaten by a very smart horse the last day, although I know the winner was disappointing afterwards.

“We like this horse – we think he’s a very good horse. He was a bit lit up today, after having a couple of races, and I didn’t even hit him.

“He’s a nice horse going forward and could be a horse for the Windsor Castle.

“I walked the track beforehand and thought the best ground was middle to stands side. It’s yielding, dead ground, but that’s the best of it out there.”