Nuts Well proved a brave and determined winner of the Listed bet365 Premier Chase at Kelso for Ann Hamilton.
Sent off at 18/1, the 11-year-old saddled a 6lb penalty to victory as he responded to Brian Hughes' urgings in the closing stages - despite a looming challenge from Hill Sixteen.
Little separated the pair in the final furlong, but Nuts Well proved too strong by three lengths, with 25/1 chance Hill Sixteen having to settle for second.
Espoir De Romay (5/4 favourite) plugged on in third under David Bass and wasn't beaten far on his first run since October.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“I quietly thought he had a right chance if he stayed three miles,” said Ian Hamilton.
“He ran at Doncaster and we’ve had to tend to one or two bits since then as he has back troubles.
“Brian is just magic, isn’t he? He said he was going to sit at the back and let them go and just creep into it – well he just cruised there, didn’t he?
“His half-brother Runswick Royal won this race (in 2015) and we might go back to Aintree with him now.”
On Tommy’s Oscar’s chances in the Champion Hurdle, he added: “That’s a bit of different craic!
“He hasn’t beaten a Champion Hurdle horse yet. He’s been winning very easily, but he’s not run against one of those.
“You wouldn’t know what will happen – that’s what we’re going for.”