Nuts Well proved a brave and determined winner of the Listed bet365 Premier Chase at Kelso for Ann Hamilton.

Sent off at 18/1, the 11-year-old saddled a 6lb penalty to victory as he responded to Brian Hughes' urgings in the closing stages - despite a looming challenge from Hill Sixteen. Little separated the pair in the final furlong, but Nuts Well proved too strong by three lengths, with 25/1 chance Hill Sixteen having to settle for second. Espoir De Romay (5/4 favourite) plugged on in third under David Bass and wasn't beaten far on his first run since October.