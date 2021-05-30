Powersbomb on top at Punchestown for trainer Brian McMahon

Phillip Enright challenged from off the pace on Brian McMahon’s 11-year-old, who was winning for the first time in 14 starts since November 2019.

The 14/1 shot was still two lengths down at the last, having been slightly hampered when Optical Confusion fell heavily at the previous fence.

But Enright conjured a telling surge from Powersbomb on the run-in, and they prevailed by three-quarters of a length from the always-prominent Us And Them.

County Galway trainer McMahon said: “John Staunton rides him out every day and had him spot on.

“He said to me yesterday he’ll run a big race, even though it looked very competitive for the end of May.

“He travelled super and jumped super. Phillip is able to switch him off and save a bit – which he needs, because he’s not the strongest finisher of all time. He came with one run, which was fabulous.

“He might have a little break now and come back for Galway.”

Enright added: “He’s a consistent old horse that doesn’t get his head in front too often – but thankfully everything worked out nicely today.

“He settled well and jumped brilliant and was game from the back of the last and battled to the line.

“It’s great for Brian and the lads, who do a great job with him and are very loyal to me.

“He’s not overly raced and runs great every day. The lads keep him sweet and happy and do a wonderful job with the horses.”