Potapova makes case for Coronation Stakes honours at Redcar

The lucky 800 or so crowd in attendance at the Teesside venue as coronavirus restrictions continue to be lifted were witness to a very classy performer.

Racing in the famous Cheveley Park Stud colours, Potapova had won on her only previous appearance at Chelmsford in November when scooting up by over six lengths.

While victory was expected in the racingtv.com Fillies’ Novice Stakes, the fact she visibly went through the gears for Danny Tudhope was very impressive.

Whether Sir Michael Stoute would take the leap from a Redcar novice to a Group One remains to be seen – but she is bred to be top-class, hailing from the same family as Russian Rhythm.

“That was very impressive. Obviously she was a short price but she’s won easy, like you’d like them to do,” said Tudhope.

“First time was on the all-weather so it was nice to see her go and do it just as easy on turf today. She picked up nicely when I asked her.

“She’s very straightforward, she’s a real good mover and does everything you’d like her to do really. This was just a stepping stone before she goes on to what she’s likely to achieve – there are bigger things to look forward to hopefully.”