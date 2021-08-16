Gary Moore’s French import Porticello must concede weight all round in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle at Wetherby.

A winner of a valuable Auteuil event for his former trainer David Cottin, Porticello beat Magistrato – who has since joined Paul Nicholls and was an easy winner at Chepstow on his British debut. Moore, sending a rare runner north at this stage of the season from his Sussex base, will certainly know where he stands after Friday’s Listed contest. “Porticello is a great, big horse and I can’t believe he was able to win at Auteuil in April as a three-year-old,” said Moore. “He goes nicely, although he would not be the flashiest work horse. Hopefully, he shows more on the racecourse than he does at home. “He was pretty expensive, and the form of his win in France obviously looks pretty good. I just hope he lives up to his reputation.”

Donald McCain’s Sacre Pierre is already a dual winner. After his promising successes at Uttoxeter and Cartmel, he is the only runner in the field to have won twice over hurdles. “The ground won’t bother him if it rains – whatever it is, he’ll be fine,” said McCain. “He’s grand. He’s only a little fella, there’s no point trying to carry more penalties. I don’t know if he’s up to this standard or not, but we may as well find out. “He’s still a little bit immature. He’s been running a bit green, but if you’ve got a juvenile that wins a couple early doors this is the obvious place to go. “He didn’t cost much, so to be running in a Listed race at this stage of the season is nice for his owners. “He’s a straightforward little horse who would probably appreciate a fairer track like Wetherby.”

Check out our race-by-race tips and preview for the action