Sunday Leopardstown review including win for

Jim Bolger's Poetic Flare took the Ballylinch Stud "Red Rocks" 2,000 Guineas Trial Stakes in the hands of Kevin Manning.

Snapraeterea took the field along at a decent gallop and Manning was never too far off the pace on the 3/1 chance, who took it up a furlong and a half from the finish.

He was going through the gears by that point and the son of Dawn Approach kept galloping to the line to score by in good style.

Ace Aussie came with a late run to be third at odds of 18/1, with Monaasib third at 11/2 and 150/1 outsider Notre Belle Bete back in fourth.

The Listed win provided Poetic Flare with a third career win from four starts, his only defeat coming when failing to fire behind St Mark's Basilica and company in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Betfair and Paddy Power clipped the winner to 16/1 from 25s for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, with Sky Bet going 20/1 from 33s.