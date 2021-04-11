Sunday Leopardstown review including win for

A review of the latest action from Leopardstown including victory for Poetic Flare in the 2,000 Guineas Trial Stakes.
Jim Bolger's Poetic Flare took the Ballylinch Stud "Red Rocks" 2,000 Guineas Trial Stakes in the hands of Kevin Manning.
Snapraeterea took the field along at a decent gallop and Manning was never too far off the pace on the 3/1 chance, who took it up a furlong and a half from the finish.
He was going through the gears by that point and the son of Dawn Approach kept galloping to the line to score by in good style.
Ace Aussie came with a late run to be third at odds of 18/1, with Monaasib third at 11/2 and 150/1 outsider Notre Belle Bete back in fourth.
The Listed win provided Poetic Flare with a third career win from four starts, his only defeat coming when failing to fire behind St Mark's Basilica and company in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.
Betfair and Paddy Power clipped the winner to 16/1 from 25s for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, with Sky Bet going 20/1 from 33s.
The opening Leopardstown Maiden over a mile went the way of Jessica Harrington's O'Reilly, who for the better of HMS Seahorse in a good battle to the line.
There was half a length between them at the line, Shane Foley's mount edging out the Aidan O'Brien runner under Ryan Moore to score at odds of 85/40.