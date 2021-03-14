Cheltenham Festival Podcast: The Final Thoughts

Rory Delargy has a potential market springer in the handicaps and there's much more as our team share their final Festival thoughts.
Rory and David Ord are joined by Ben Linfoot, Simon Holt, Matt Brocklebank and Cornelius Lysaght to answer:
Which race are you most looking forward to next week?
Where are the big British winners coming from?
Which of the short-priced favourites are you looking to take on?
What horse is going to post the defining performance of the Festival?
One horse you have an eye on or the handicaps?