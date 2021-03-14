Cheltenham Festival Podcast: The Final Thoughts

Rory and David Ord are joined by Ben Linfoot, Simon Holt, Matt Brocklebank and Cornelius Lysaght to answer:

Which race are you most looking forward to next week?

Where are the big British winners coming from?

Which of the short-priced favourites are you looking to take on?

What horse is going to post the defining performance of the Festival?

One horse you have an eye on or the handicaps?