Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Check out the latest thoughts ahead of the 2021 Festival and more

Cheltenham Festival Podcast: The Final Thoughts

By Sporting Life
07:23 · SUN March 14, 2021

Rory Delargy has a potential market springer in the handicaps and there's much more as our team share their final Festival thoughts.

Rory and David Ord are joined by Ben Linfoot, Simon Holt, Matt Brocklebank and Cornelius Lysaght to answer:

Which race are you most looking forward to next week?

Where are the big British winners coming from?

Which of the short-priced favourites are you looking to take on?

What horse is going to post the defining performance of the Festival?

One horse you have an eye on or the handicaps?

Festival Greats - Ruby Walsh

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content