Racing Podcast: Royal Ascot review

By Sporting Life
13:45 · WED June 23, 2021

David Ord is joined by Fran Berry, David Johnson, Graham Cunningham and Ed Chamberlin to discuss all the talking points from Royal Ascot - and there were plenty.

From Subjectivist's brilliant win in the Gold Cup and the performance of Stradivarius, to the pace burn-up for the King's Stand and everything in between, it's all in here.

The rides of the week, moments some would rather forget, THAT stewards' enquiry and several horses who emerged on the big stage, there's something for everyone.

Just click on one of the links below to listen:

