Podcast reflections: Capulet potential Derby contender

Billy Nash feels Royal Lodge third Capulet could develop into a Betfred Derby candidate next season.

The son of Justify was sent off as the 7/4 favourite at Newmaraket on Saturday off the back of his Irish Champions Weekend second to stablemate Diego Velazquez but seemed ill-at-ease on the course before rallying into third behind the impressive Ghostwriter. Speaking on this week’s Sporting Life podcast Nash said: “I think they’ll have been quite happy with him and he’s very much one to look forward to next year. “He’s had three runs now and they’ve made the running with him on every occasion. He probably didn’t learn an awful lot at Dundalk the first day, the next time he wasn’t technically a pacemaker for Diego Velazquez but that’s how it worked out and I was slightly surprised they made the running again with him at Newmarket.

“I thought they might have dropped him in and tried to teach him something at the weekend but that said they’ll be quite happy with how he ran. We often hear about horses not handling the Dip at Newmarket and that seemed to happen with him, he looked to lose his place around about that time of the race but then stayed on again and was finishing well at the line. “He's one I would expect to see in a Derby trial next spring and he could easily win one then go to Epsom as a real live Derby candidate. He might not be their number one, but I dare say a number of people will be fancying him for it." At present stablemates Henry Longfellow and City Of Troy are at the top of the Timeform two-year-old ratings for 2023 on 120p and 119p respectively but Nash feels there’ll be a change in the pecking order before the season is out. “On ratings they’re closely matched. Henry Longfellow is just top but he’s a difficult horse to get a handle on.

Henry Longfellow strides clear at the Curragh