Listen to the Sporting Life Racing Podcast
Racing Podcast: Newmarket review and Galileo memories

By Sporting Life
14:52 · WED July 14, 2021

David Ord is joined by Fran Berry, Ed Chamberlin, Ben Linfoot, David Johnson and Graham Cunningham to reflect on the remarkable life and careers of Galileo and all the drama from the Newmarket July Festival.

They ponder where now for Coolmore, who is the heir apparent and will it mean the Irish farm having to send more of their star mares elsewhere?

There are reflections on the Group One action at Newmarket, potential problems for the Starman team moving forward, plenty of debate over the best filly in the Falmouth and much more.

Just click on one of the links below to listen:

