Elixir ends barren spell for Tizzards

Elixir De Nutz ended a relatively barren spell for the Tizzard yard in the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Novices’ Chase at Plumpton, fending off Nassalam in a thrilling finish to the extended two-mile-three-furlong contest, the last of the track’s win-and-you’re-in Bonus Series of races for the Cheltenham Festival.

After a protracted dual, which began at the top of the hill and ended in two tired horses three-quarters of a length apart in the very soft ground, Joe Tizzard admitted his “relief”.

He said: “It was a welcome winner. It has been a few weeks. I was worried, but was fairly confident we are now coming through it. We just needed a winner. They have not been sparking for the last two or three weeks, but we have done a load of scoping and a load of bloods and flu-jabbed them and are confident we will be away again now.

“If he had been beaten or stuffed out of sight I would have been worried, so it is a relief.”

Elixir De Nutz was having just his sixth start since taking the Grade One Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown in 2019 and Tizzard is keen to make up for lost time.

“It is just nice and the horse deserves it as well as has been very fragile since he won the Tolworth Hurdle,” said Tizzard.

“He was unlucky last time and probably Jamie (Moore, aboard Nassalam) was taking him on down the back and it turned into a slog.

“I think they got racing at the top of the hill and then it was hard work out there. It was a tough old race. I’m chuffed to bits with him.”