Alex Hammond Blog: Sandown smashers and Haydock hopes

I’m no meteorologist, but June seems to have been pretty wet.

Regular readers of this column will know that I took my own rain gauge with me to Royal Ascot on the day they experienced 43mm of rain in 24 hours. Well, I should have also taken it to Newcastle last weekend where the track seemed to be in its own microclimate, and not in a good way.

I felt so sorry for the racecourse and racegoers who had been looking forward to this midsummer raceday for some time, but the fancy hats, summer dresses and shirt sleeves didn’t quite stand up to the grizzly weather we experienced on Saturday.

Thankfully, I had my ‘big coat’ in the car, so my smart dress was kept hidden for the afternoon. Still, we were racing, and everyone seemed to have fun which is the main thing. The weather could have a bearing on this weekend’s feature race too, the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

I was at Windsor for Sky Sports Racing on Monday (thankfully on a dry day) and owner Chris Wright was there to see one of his horses run. Chris has been a long-standing owner with many top horses over the years and as the founder of a record company, names many of his horses after famous songs.

Wonderful Tonight is a fine example of that, (Eric Clapton - for those of you that have existed in a cave or are too young to remember) and she’s gone from strength to strength on her favoured soft ground conditions.

Most recently she strode away with the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot after the deluge at the meeting. The David Menuisier-trained filly holds an entry in Saturday’s Group 1 and her owner told me he’d left her in the race considering the forecast and rain that had already fallen. He felt it was worth leaving her in the race at that stage should it cut up any further. She has come out of her Ascot race really well too, so if she lines up it will be fascinating to see how she fares.