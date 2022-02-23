The Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle enjoyed a golden couple of decades at around the turn of the century with half a dozen winners going on to land the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham.
In addition to that sextet, the Grade Two was also won by Bilboa (went on to win at Aintree and to finish third in the following season's Champion Hurdle), Well Chief (beaten a head in the Triumph but beat Kicking King in the Arkle) as well as Champion Hurdle heroes Punjabi and Binocular; the latter finished second in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle as a four-year-old.
Seven Adonis winners have lined up for Cheltenham's juvenile crown since Zarkandar did the double in 2011 and they were sent off between 4/1 and 8/1 but returned a finishing position no better than Tritonic's fifth and he was beaten over 15 lengths.
The recent superiority enjoyed by Irish-trained runners at the Cheltenham Festival has no doubt played a part - they've won six of the last 10 Triumph Hurdles - while the influence, and quality, of races wax and wane over time.
It could be that too much market influence was given to the Adonis form following Soldatino and Zarkandar's heroics a little over a decade ago but that is unlikely to be the case in 2022 with Pied Piper and Vauban dominating the ante-post betting.
Few of this year's entries hold serious aspirations of glory for next month but Milton Harris has made no secret of the regard in which he holds Knight Salute, unbeaten in four starts over hurdles including a brace of Grade Twos.
It is intriguing, therefore, to see the Paul Nicholls-trained hurdling newcomer Pleasant Man alongside Knight Salute in the ante-post lists at 16/1; not least because he is jointly-owned by Max McNeill who told the Jockey Club website in December that 'we’ve been trying to win that Triumph Hurdle for years and once we do everybody will know about it!'
As an expensive recruit from the Flat, the 95-rated Galileo gelding certainly looks the part on paper and he will generate some excitement if impressing on Saturday, not least because he's already beaten Pied Piper (albeit when making his racecourse debut on the Flat in 2020).
He ended his three-year-old campaign 6lbs lower than he started it and was gelded after just two runs so it wasn't an unqualified success but he did win twice as well as running well in competitive handicaps at Ascot and York (in the Melrose) before changing hands.
Whether the Adonis delivers a live Triumph Hurdle candidate or not, it's still worth remembering that two of the last three winners of the Cheltenham contest didn't make their hurdling debuts until February.
Pentland Hills struck at 20/1 after winning a Plumpton maiden hurdle on the 25th of the month while Burning Victory landed the 2020 renewal on the back of success in the Norman Colfer Winning Fair Juvenile Hurdle which takes place at Fairyhouse on Saturday.
The entries for the Grade Three contest don't appear to house any obvious Triumph Hurdle contenders for all that Icare Allen was sent off at 9/2 against Vauban and Pied Piper in a Grade One earlier this month, finishing over nine lengths adrift in fifth.
Time is running out.......