In addition to that sextet, the Grade Two was also won by Bilboa (went on to win at Aintree and to finish third in the following season's Champion Hurdle), Well Chief (beaten a head in the Triumph but beat Kicking King in the Arkle) as well as Champion Hurdle heroes Punjabi and Binocular; the latter finished second in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle as a four-year-old.

Seven Adonis winners have lined up for Cheltenham's juvenile crown since Zarkandar did the double in 2011 and they were sent off between 4/1 and 8/1 but returned a finishing position no better than Tritonic's fifth and he was beaten over 15 lengths.

The recent superiority enjoyed by Irish-trained runners at the Cheltenham Festival has no doubt played a part - they've won six of the last 10 Triumph Hurdles - while the influence, and quality, of races wax and wane over time.

It could be that too much market influence was given to the Adonis form following Soldatino and Zarkandar's heroics a little over a decade ago but that is unlikely to be the case in 2022 with Pied Piper and Vauban dominating the ante-post betting.

Few of this year's entries hold serious aspirations of glory for next month but Milton Harris has made no secret of the regard in which he holds Knight Salute, unbeaten in four starts over hurdles including a brace of Grade Twos.

It is intriguing, therefore, to see the Paul Nicholls-trained hurdling newcomer Pleasant Man alongside Knight Salute in the ante-post lists at 16/1; not least because he is jointly-owned by Max McNeill who told the Jockey Club website in December that 'we’ve been trying to win that Triumph Hurdle for years and once we do everybody will know about it!'