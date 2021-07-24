Cornelius Lysaght column: Covid has say on King George day

Just when racing hoped that it might be beginning to put the scourge of the pandemic behind it, things suddenly went “ping” as Covid played a bigger part than anticipated in a King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes that was as rousing as it was historic. Although regulations were able to be lifted sufficiently for the largest paying crowd in 18 months to witness racing live at Ascot – 14,900 – that number did not include Charlie Appleby, trainer of the Derby winner Adayar for Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation. As the powerful son of rising-star stallion Frankel put his elders in their place when becoming the 14th colt to complete the Epsom / King George double in the same season Appleby was forced to watch his first runner in flat racing’s all-aged, high-summer championship from isolation at home in Newmarket. However the trainer, who is enjoying a sparkling season with a string of talented three-year-olds headed by Adayar – which has very gradually creep up the pecking order from nearer bottom than top – and dual Group One-race winner Hurricane Lane, refused to be downhearted.

He told me: “I saw the horse on Wednesday [before the infamous Covid app imparted its news], the last time I was able to go to the yard, and that’s when he did his last piece of work. “Of course you’d love to be there for those historical moments but, look, my job was done – I have a fantastic team around me – and once I’d done what I feel is my piece, the rest of it is just putting the bow on it and sending him to the races. “William [Buick] and everyone take over from thereon – it didn’t make any difference if I was there or not really.” Riding his second King George winner after another three-year-old, Nathaniel, in 2011 – every time since the first staging in 1951 when year has ended in the number one, it has been won by a member of the Classic generation – Buick had his mount prominent in a field that did not include Wonderful Tonight after the forecast rain never arrived. Adayar was keen in the early stages – “just set alight a little bit” said the jockey as Coolmore’s second string Broome raced around horses to take the lead having missed the break – but, having settled down, led with still more than a quarter-mile to go.