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The hugely imposing Pierre Bonnard after winning the Zetland Stakes
The hugely imposing Pierre Bonnard after winning the Zetland Stakes

Pierre Bonnard on trial at Leopardstown

Horse Racing
Sat May 09, 2026 · 5h ago

Pierre Bonnard, touted as a major Classic contender when he ended his juvenile season by winning the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket and the Group 1 Criterium de St Cloud, tries to get back on track in a five-strong field for the Cashel Palace Leopardstown Derby Trial on Sunday.

All the runners are trained by members of the O’Brien family with Pierre Bonnard looking to bounce back from a disappointing seasonal debut behind stablemate Christmas Day in the Ballysax.

With Ryan Moore riding for Ballydoyle in the French Guineas, Wayne Lordan takes over in the saddle, while Aidan O'Brien also runs Straight Up, last of three on his seasonal debut at Naas in March, and Ballysax runner-up Endorsement.

Curragh maiden winner Shaihaan takes a step up in class for Donnacha O’Brien. He holds an entry in both English and Irish Derbies as does Joseph O’Brien’s runner James J Braddock.

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