Speaking at Hereford, where he saddled two runners on Wednesday, the County Meath trainer said the impressive winner of Cheltemham’s Masterson Holdings Hurdle would not be among those declared for the two-mile feature.

Piped Piper, third in last season’s Triumph Hurdle, started the season in fine style, getting his revenge on old rival Knight Salute at the Prestbury Park track before following up in the Grade Two WKD Hurdle at Down Royal earlier this month.

However, Elliott has decided against running against Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill, who is set to make his seasonal bow along with last season’s Fighting Fifth dead-heater Epatante.