Runner-up to Shishkin in this two mile five furlong Grade 1 12 months ago, jockey Harry Cobden showed his delight at a job well done when standing up in his stirrups and saluting the crowd having crossed the line. Cobden sent the dual course winner out in front and their three rivals never laid a glove on them with the jockey having stolen a few lengths when the tapes went up. Fully seven lengths clear at one point, Pic D'Orhy jumped from fence to fence whereas L'Homme Presse was a little awkward, edging to his left and failing to get away from them quickly. The uneasy favourite, dropping back in distance, began to close for pressure approaching the home turn where he did no favours to Ahoy Senor, shutting the door in his face with the Scottish raider yet to be asked for an effort. Those two took the second last more or less together, with Sail Away on their heels, but still had four or five lengths to make up on Pic D'Orhy with Cobden yet to move a muscle. Cobden did move approaching the last and the response was immediate with Pic D'Orhy making his rivals look laboured as he opened up before producing another spring heeled leap to seal victory. L'Homme Presse plugged on to see off the wilting Ahoy Senor but he was still five and a half lengths adrift of the impressive winner at the line. L'Homme Presse was pushed out to 12/1 for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup while Pic D'Orhy is bound for another of the spring festivals with connections' eyes set firmly on Aintree.

Speaking to ITV Racing, trainer Paul Nicholls said: "He's so good at that distance we don't need to step up to three miles at the moment. Ultimately he would get it and next year we'll have another talk about it but that trip today, fantastic ride from Harry, we were always going to be positive. "I don't know why, he seems to be improving after all these races, today is the best I've seen him look and probably the best he's ever run. To put good horses in their place like that was fantastic. "A stiffer track probably suited him - at Kempton he gave 3lbs to a very good horse in Banbridge, it was a good race - but this track ultimately seems to bring out the best in him, he's good round here, he's strong over that trip. Again, fantastic ride, that's why Harry is vying to be champion jockey, he's riding like a champion jockey. We're pleased and I suspect now we'll go straight to Aintree. “He’s had a hard race there and I have Stage Star and Hitman to run in the Ryanair – Stage Star is in great shape. He’s had a hard race today and he was trained for today and now we will train him for Aintree. “We went to Cheltenham with Kauto Star after he won here and he got beat and I think if you have a hard race here, it’s a tough ask to then go to Cheltenham, so we will give him plenty of time. “It’s a great race to win. Rockforce won it, Silviniaco Conti and Cyrname – what a horse he was. This horse is altogether different to train than Cyrname who had a million problems, this horse has got it all and he keeps improving. I’m really pleased.

"We chatted about it (tactics) quite a bit beforehand and it depended on what the others wanted to do. If they wanted to go flat out we were going to get a lead but Harry came into the paddock and said 'I don't think any of them are going to make it' so we had that plan and he knows him well enough, I don't have to tell him what to do, he gave that a fantastic ride, nicked a few lengths and he was never going to stop." The winning jockey added: "This horse has been absolutely brilliant and to win another Grade 1 with him means a hell of a lot. "I woke up 7 o'clock this morning thinking I was going to follow Charlie (Deutsch) and Derek (Fox) and I just sensed when I got here that no one really wanted to go on and make it. "I worked out last time that that horse (L'Homme Presse) looked slow over his jumps and when we lined up to go forward I knew Derek would follow me and I thought 'right, we'll have a few lengths out of the gate before we start'. “It was probably a bit silly (to do what I did at the last) when I was that far clear – I’ve had some bad falls off him and there was a day at Newbury I thought he’d killed me and him. “I remember one of the first times I rode him we went all the way to Auteuil and jumped about four hurdles and he flipped down the first down the back. Johnny had spent lots of money getting a private jet over there and the best thing about it was the sandwiches. “We’ve had some bad days, but he’s repaid us and we’ve now had some great days. It’s great for Johnny as he is a huge supporter.”