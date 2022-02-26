The Kempton contest run over the extended 2m4f has been won by Ditcheat legends like Frodon and Cyrname in recent years and Pic D'Orhy added his name to the roll of honour with his third chasing success.

Beaten 27 lengths at Sandown last time, this was a nod to the form of L'Homme Presse for Venetia Williams who beat him in Esher, although Nicholls said his horse choked that day.

With no entries at the Cheltenham Festival, the Grade One SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree on Thursday April 7, day one of the Randox Grand National Festival, is the next likely target for Pic D’Orhy.

Nicholls said: “I was a little bit nervous as it is only a 21-day turnaround from Sandown where he didn’t run quite so well. He choked that day and didn’t like the ground.

“Back to a flat track, we saw the real Pic D’Orhy. That is probably the best I’ve seen him jump. He is obviously learning. The plan is to go to Aintree for the two and a half mile chase there. Aintree will suit him nicely and we have a month to get him right for that.

“He has been frustrating over fences but I’d say that is the best round of jumping he has done over fences. He is a very capable horse. His breathing has always been a bit of an issue and he stopped to a walk at Sandown.

“I was just worried 21 days was a quick turnaround from there but he did it well and I know I can get him better than today. He has got loads of ability and I’m sure one day he will win one (a Grade One contest).

“He will be an exciting horse for next season as he will have to run in all the better races. He is learning now. Today was the best he has jumped and he didn’t make a mistake. When Harry (Cobden) asked him for a big one at the last, he was there.

“He could end up getting three miles in time but at the moment I don’t think he needs to. He is a proper horse. The Ascot Chase next season could be for him as he loves Ascot. He has got plenty of speed so I’m not convinced he wants to be going three miles.”

Harry Cobden added: “he was very good today and jumped extremely well. He is getting a lot more measured, quicker and slicker.

“He was very good going down to the last – he was flat out and I threw him into the fence. He jumped it nicely and that has probably won us the race.

“He nearly won a Betfair Hurdle off of top-weight and you need to be a very good horse to do that. We were a little bit disappointed with him last season but looking back now it was probably the best thing that ever happened to him not winning a race and him being a second-season novice.”