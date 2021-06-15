Richard Fahey says Group One Phoenix Stakes could be next for Royal Ascot winner Perfect Power

Richard Fahey provides a midsummer update on some of the stars of 2021 so far, with Royal Ascot hero Perfect Power set for a step up in class and distance.

PERFECT POWER Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable tracker

He’s grown again since Ascot where he won the Norfolk Stakes (follow link for FREE video replay), mentally he has anyway, and physically he’s done very well too. As a Group Two winner it means he’d carry a penalty in the Gimcrack and in the Richmond if we went for either of those next. We are looking at the Phoenix Stakes in Ireland instead for his next start with the step up to six furlongs hopefully likely to suit him. When he was beaten on debut I was initially a bit disappointed but to be fair he did give them a head start on the day with how he broke. In a way it probably helped us win at Royal Ascot as we could get another run into him before going there.

🏇💨 Norfolk winner Perfect Power out for a morning gallop at @RichardFahey’s yard, followed by Coventry third Vintage Clarets pic.twitter.com/XyeGikrUS6 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) July 12, 2021

Getting the second run in definitely got his confidence up and got him more used to the stalls going into it. It can be tough for a young horse with just the one run going to Ascot. I definitely think he could improve as he goes up in distance. I was actually quite keen to run him in the Coventry (six furlongs) but I got out-voted by the team, quite rightly in the end! The Norfolk runner-up has since gone to Ireland and won the big race there too so that’s always nice to see. He’s in the Gimcrack at York but I would think the Phoenix might be favourite at the moment when it comes to his next race on August 8.

VINTAGE CLARETS

Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable tracker He’s a very fast horse, he’s got a lot of speed which is why I was leaning more to running him over five furlongs and Perfect Power over six. In the end he ran a very good race to be third in the Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting. He’s in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at the weekend but we’ll have to see if we declare him for Newbury later in the week. He might be my only one in the Super Sprint as I couldn’t be certain Khunan or Shouldhavebeenmore will go there. Vintage Clarets has also got the Richmond and the Gimcrack as other options, there’s plenty of races for him. I’d like him to get six furlongs as he’s in all the big sales races as well – the Doncaster one and the one at York – so he’ll be running for some big pots over the next couple of months. I’d honestly say he did his best piece of work just last week so we’re still going the right way with him I think and hopefully he keeps improving.

FEV ROVER

Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable tracker She did everything wrong when ending up sixth at Royal Ascot in the Coronation Stakes. She went a bit left, got blocked up out the back and then stayed on when it was all over. They kicked and she had to sit, it just didn’t go right for her. I’m sure she wants faster ground, I keep saying it but everyone keeps telling me she won a Group Two on heavy ground so it’s no reason to take her out. I nearly did take her out at Ascot but I didn’t. She’s had a little bit of a sinus problem since Ascot which is just starting to clear up again now but at the moment her plans are on hold. Fast ground and a mile and a quarter is where I think we need to be with her so we’ll go from there. I still think she’s a very talented filly, hopefully she’ll show it this year at some stage.

UMM KULTHUM

🏇💰 ROHAAN gets the verdict in an absolutely thrilling renewal of @haydockraces's Sandy Lane Stakes, winning at 33/1!



🤔 Anyone back him?!pic.twitter.com/kpUEwZkJqm — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) May 22, 2021

Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable tracker She’s had a little bit of a setback after the Sandy Lane Stakes. She’ll hopefully be back again by the end of the season as I thought she was a little bit unlucky at Haydock. She ran very well and the form has worked out since then too. We’re hoping she’ll stay in training next year so I don’t see any need in rushing her back at all, we’ll all have to be a little bit patient with her.

SPACE TRAVELLER

Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable tracker I just thought Ascot's Summer Mile Stakes over the weekend was a very messy race and they didn’t go a great gallop. He was very keen and they sort of sprinted away from him. He loves it when they go flat out and he comes and picks up the pieces. I’m inclined to draw a line through the run and he has options in the Lennox at Goodwood, the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes or a return to the Clipper Logistics Boomerang Stakes which he won at Leopardstown last September.

TORO STRIKE

Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable tracker I’m sure he doesn’t want soft ground so we’ll keep him off that now. He’s got an entry in the Sky Bet race at York too and also the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood - he could go there on decent ground as he's got some good form around Goodwood.