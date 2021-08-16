The eight-year-old was sent off favourite for the two-mile-five-furlong Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase, but failed to fire and trailed in 35 lengths behind impressive winner Lostintranslation.

Owned by JP McManus, Defi Du Seuil was having his first run since a wind operation and 301 days off the track.

Held up early by Tom O’Brien, Defi Du Seuil tagged on to the coat-tails of the leading trio after the ninth of the 17 fences, but was nudged along soon after and weakened after two out.

Yet Hobbs was making no excuses and said: “He was in good form after the race, back in the stable.

“So, I’m a bit stumped to be honest at this stage, but we will see how he is in the week.

“We can’t make any plans until we know what the issue was. The ground was fine – it was on the easy side of good – no excuses over that.

“He has run below par, that’s for sure, but why? Only time will tell.”