First Flow ground out a determined victory in the Fitzdares Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.

A Grade One winner in last season’s Clarence House Chase at Ascot, Kim Bailey’s charge went on to finish sixth in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham and at Punchestown in the spring. Stepping up to two and a half miles on his seasonal reappearance, First Flow was a 12/1 shot in the hands of David Bass, but bounced back to form in fine style. Allmankind and Funambule Sivola battled it out for the lead for much of the way, with the latter winning that particular fight. But Bailey’s inmate followed Funambule Sivola into the straight before taking over, kicking four and a half lengths clear on the run-in.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Bailey, who saddled to Charbel to glory in the 2018 renewal, said: “That was great. I’m pleased for Tony Solomons as he is my longest-serving owner and health has taken over and that is why he is not here. “It is extraordinary. He is a freak of nature. After he gave me that first Grade One winner since Master Oats that does make him that bit more special. “I got him as a four year old and he has got no pedigree to be as good as he is but he has been a freak from day one, but that is what makes good horses. “This was never on the horizon as he was going to go to Sandown but when they started watering there I thought it would be crazy for him as he is a horse that wants soft ground. “I had an argument with my jockey (David Bass) all week. He was convinced he wasn’t going to stay and I was convinced he would stay today. “Watching First Flow has never been a spectacle and I hate every moment as he crashes through every fence. He has got no respect for anything. He is a complete freak of nature and is an oddball in every sense of the rogue.”