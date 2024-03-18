Sporting Life
No Lambourn Open Day this year
No Lambourn Open Day this year

Peter O'Sullevan Lambourn Open Day cancelled due to wet weather

By Sporting Life
12:01 · MON March 18, 2024

The Peter O'Sullevan Lambourn Open Day, due to be staged on Good Friday. has been cancelled.

Organisers say an exceptionally wet spring and no immediate improvement in the forecast is the reason behind the decision as they are faced with either flooded or unusable car parks.

The Peter O’Sullevan Lambourn Open Day’s Chairman, Mark Smyly said: “It’s a huge shame that this year’s event cannot take place. An enormous amount of work has already been put into the planned event by the committee, along with the valued support and help of all the Trainers.

"The Lambourn Open Day is put on each year solely to raise money for the welfare of all the Lambourn Valley's hard-working stable staff and their families. If you could please support the Silent Auction, and perhaps generously make a donation, you will be helping them enormously. Thank you so much.”

Smyly added: “A full refund of all purchased tickets will be made. There is no need to apply. The refunds will take a while to sort out and your patience is appreciated. The Silent Auction will go ahead as usual. It has some exciting and unique items ranging from mornings on the gallops, to hospitality and lunches at some of the top racecourses around the country. More items are to be added, including a painting by Lambourn's celebrated and upcoming artist, Jessica Hills.”

Full details are available on the Lambourn Open Day website.

